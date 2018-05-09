Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have been linked with a move for Cambridge United midfielder George Maris.

Sheffield United are reportedly leading the chase for the 22-year-old, though, after his impressive season in midfield where he has hit 10 goals for the League Two side.

(Image: Tim Harley-Easthorpe)

Maris' impressive performances have seen him named in the League Two team of the week four times in the last five weeks.

Which market the Brewers are in depends on who leaves the club, with Luke Murphy and Jacob Davenport set to return to parent clubs Leeds United and Manchester City respectively.

(Image: Tim Harley-Easthorpe)

Hope Akpan is out of contract and could yet leave, and should he do so the Brewers would very much be in the market for a goal-scoring midfielder.

Burton also face a battle with relegated Barnsley, who, according to the Sun, have been monitoring his progress, too.