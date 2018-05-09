Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have offered new deals to six players out of contract this summer as Nigel Clough aims to keep the core of his Brewers squad together again.

First-team captain Jake Buxton, Tom Naylor, Damien McCrory, Lloyd Dyer, Hope Akpan and Harry Campbell have all been offered contracts to sign on for next season, with their current deals running out next month.

Clough is keen to keep that sextet at the Pirelli Stadium, alongside 15 players currently under contract, as they prepare for a return to League One.

The club's annual retained list sees striker Luke Varney and young duo Jayden Cotterill and Jack Hallahan released, while Shaun Barker and Stephen Warnock's exits were already confirmed due to retirement.

Tom Flanagan - who has a year left on his contract with Burton - has been made available for transfer, and fellow defender Tomas Egert has been invited to return for pre-season, with a view to a possible deal.

Speaking about the players offered new deals, Clough said: "They will be (offered the contracts) this week, or in the next week or so.

"We are very keen to keep them.

"It's very difficult when you don't know what league you are going to be in.

"When we talked to them, Tom Naylor is a perfect example, from Christmas onwards, we agreed it was best just to concentrate on the season, that was it.

"We would've got him a deal, and we've said to him all along, whatever league we are in, we're going to offer you a deal.

"He said, 'let's just concentrate on the season'.

"So it wasn't a case of waiting to see what league we were in, anything like that.

"That's not been the case with any of the players.

"It's just been a case of, practically, everybody wants to focus on the games."

Just as 12 months ago, Clough's primary aim following the end of the season is to maintain continuity among his squad at the Pirelli.

His aim is to have the majority of a squad that kept themselves in Championship survival contention until the final whistle on Sunday available in League One.

So is he confident of retaining the six who have been offered new deals, given that they could be free agents next month?

"Not one of them has said 'no, don't send me a contract offer'," he added.

"So that's good, because some of them could say, 'I've got something else fixed up, I'm going elsewhere'.

"So we're actively discussing with all six of them.

"We met with every player individually yesterday and stressed that, certainly those six on the list, we want to keep."

Clough also explained the decision to release experienced striker Varney, who scored the goal that secured Albion's safety last season but had featured only four times this year.

"Luke was a bit unlucky because, when you bring Darren Bent in and then Boycey (Liam Boyce) is getting fit, it pushed him down the pecking order," said the Brewers boss.

"He's unbelievably fit, Luke, and I think he's going to keep playing as well.

"He had an opportunity to get fixed up in January, he didn't take it. Maybe that might've been a better option for him."

Loan quartet Luke Murphy, Jacob Davenport, Darren Bent and Martin Samuelsen will return to their parent clubs.

FULL RUNDOWN

Being offered new deals

Lloyd Dyer

Damien McCrory

Tom Naylor

Hope Akpan

Jake Buxton

Harry Campbell

Invited back for pre-season training

Tomas Egert

Players under contract

Stephen Bywater

John Brayford

Jamie Allen

Kyle McFadzean

Ben Turner

Matty Lund

Lucas Akins

Marvin Sordell

Will Miller

Ben Fox

Joe Sbarra

Liam Boyce

Jack Livesey

Marcus Harness

Options taken up

Marcus Dinanga

Under contract but being made available for transfer

Tom Flanagan

Released/Retired

Stephen Warnock (retired)

Luke Varney

Jayden Cotterill

Jack Hallahan

Shaun Barker (retired)

Loan deal ended

Luke Murphy

Darren Bent

Jacob Davenport

Martin Samuelsen

Signed first pro-contract

Reece Hutchinson

Callum Hawkins