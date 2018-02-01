The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the dust settles on another hectic transfer deadline day, the sides at the bottom end of the Championship will hope their January additions can play a part in helping them avoid relegation.

January 31 proved to be a moderately quiet one for Burton Albion, with Jacob Davenport from Manchester City their only deadline-day arrival.

There were no outgoings from the Pirelli Stadium either.

(Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But how did the Brewers' relegation rivals fare as the window closed for another season?

Barnsley will be hoping that new signing Matt Mills will make an instant impact at the back after putting pen to paper on a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old defender left Nottingham Forest prior to his move to Oakwell, where his wealth of experience could prove valuable to the out-of-form Tykes.

Joining Mills at Barnsley will be Austrian midfielder Christoph Knasmullner, who has netted 12 times in 18 outings for Austrian side Admira this season.

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie also joins Barnsley until the end of the season.

Birmingham City were the only relegation-threatened side not to make any acquisitions to their squad on deadline day.

Manager Steve Cotterill had previously made it clear that it was unlikely any new players would be brought in.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Blues had a busy summer in the transfer market under former boss Harry Redknapp. And under Cotterill, they seemed to have now settled on their team for the remainder of the season.

Hull City left it late to complete their January dealings.

The Tigers signed Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on loan and finalised a permanent deal for Barnsley defender Angus Macdonald on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

MacDonald has not featured since November due to an iron deficiency condition which has limited his ability to train.

But he says he is fit and raring to go for Hull, who are currently above the drop zone on goal difference alone.

Bolton Wanderers were among the busiest sides on deadline day as they added four new faces to their squad - and sold star striker Gary Madine to promotion chasing Cardiff City.

Madine joined the Bluebirds for a fee reported to be around £6m, while Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan was among those to arrive on loan.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

West Ham United’s Reece Burke and Nottingham Forest duo Zach Clough - a former Bolton forward - and Tyler Walker all joined until the end of the season.

Former Manchester United trainee Ashley Fletcher joined Sunderland towards the final hours of deadline day as the Black Cats bolstered their attacking ranks.

Middlesbrough loanee Fletcher had struggled at the Riverside this season but will hope he can fill the boots of Lewis Grabban, who departed the Stadium of Light for Aston Villa after returning to parent club Bournemouth.

Sunderland were also in the hunt for a goalkeeper following the deal that collapsed for Andy Lonergan.

The Black Cats eventually secured the services of Lee Camp from Cardiff, while Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria also joined on loan.