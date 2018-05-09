Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has explained why Tom Flanagan has been made available for transfer following Burton Albion's relegation from the Championship.

Northern Ireland international Flanagan has one year left on his current deal with the Brewers, having signed a two-year contract last summer after originally deciding not to take up the club's offer in June 2017.

A key performer in Albion's successful survival bid last season, the versatile former MK Dons man made 27 appearances this campaign and scored his first two goals for the club in wins over Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

But with Burton now preparing for a return to League One, Clough says that putting Flanagan up for transfer is down to needing to "make cuts somewhere" and with other defensive options open to him.

"He's got a year left, but we have to free something up somewhere," said the Albion boss.

"With John Brayford, if Damien McCrory stays (he has been offered a new deal), and Ben Turner stepping in at left-back as he did, I don't think we can carry all three.

"He's made 57 Championship appearances in the last two years, and he did well.

"He had a new lease of life, almost, at full-back.

"The reasoning for bringing him back was he covers you all the way across the back four.

"That's still the case, but we have to make cuts somewhere and unfortunately, that's one of them.

"He hasn't done anything wrong greatly. It's just that, as I say, if Damien signs, it'll be Brayford and Damien who'll be our full-backs."