The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tomas Egert is still on trial with Walsall.

The former Burton Albion defender featured for the Saddlers in a 2-0 defeat of Ajax last week.

And Egert, who won't be signing on again for the Brewers next season, is one of two trialists to be given extra time to impress Walsall boss Dean Keates - according to the Express & Star newspaper.

Albion boss Nigel Clough was keen to keep the University of Derby student on after he was drafted in as defensive cover during the latter stages of last season.

However, finances have dictated Clough's movements, with the 23-year-old Czech impressing in pre-season matches against Mickleover Sports and Kidderminster Harriers earlier this month.

And, should he impress Keates sufficiently to earn a deal, he could be lining up against his old club for Walsall when the pair clash at the Bescot Stadium on November 3.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Egert made three appearances for the Brewers last season after signing in March.