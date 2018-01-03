Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have had enquiries in for players over possible moves this January, including for defender Ryan Delaney.

The transfer window opened on January 1, giving clubs the chance to strengthen their ranks for the second half of the season, as Albion did to great effect 12 months ago.

This time around, Nigel Clough anticipates that there will be more faces leaving the Pirelli Stadium - whether on loan or permanently - than joining the club.

With interest and potential deals now coming in, Clough says he will be in discussion with some players over the coming days over their options, as well as chasing up targets Albion are looking to bring in.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But once again, the Brewers boss knows patience will be a virtue - and he is not expecting much activity before Saturday's FA Cup trip to Birmingham City.

"We've had a few enquiries for our players, which we are discussing at the moment," he said.

"They are either loans or permanents, for the players in or around the squad.

"We'll be talking to a few of our lads this week, and then just pursuing some enquiries that we've got.

"But nothing will happen before Saturday in terms of incomings, and I wouldn't have thought outgoing at this stage either."

Among the Burton players attracting interest from elsewhere is versatile defender Delaney.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar loan spell at Cork City for the majority of 2017, winning the League of Ireland Premier Division and FAI Cup.

Having been ineligible to play for Albion until the new year, Delaney is now available for selection.

So what does the near future hold for him at the Pirelli?

"It's very tough for anybody to get into (the Burton defence) at the moment," added Clough, with Albion having shipped only three goals in their last five games.

"We'll see. We've had a couple of enquiries for Ryan over loans, so we'll just assess what is best for him in the next couple of weeks."

Each of the Brewers' six January signings last year went on to make telling impacts for the club.

Clough has repeatedly said that Albion will not need as many additions this time around, with a deeper squad already to choose from.

And he believes that was proven during a successful Christmas period in which the Brewers won three, drew one and lost one in the space of 16 days.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We don't feel as though we need the impact that we had this time last year," said Clough.

"If we could bring it in, then very good, but I don't think the players are out there to have that sort of impact.

"We still need some, without a doubt, but it will be a balancing act, with some going out and some coming in.

"We've said we have a better squad than this time last season, just the points return hasn't proved that yet.

"But hopefully the last five games will go some way to supporting our argument."