Sunderland have reportedly accepted a bid from north-east neighbours Middlesbrough for Paddy McNair.

The Northern Ireland international - a standout performer for the Black Cats despite their relegation to League One last season - has garnered interest from Boro and Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

And according to the Chronicle, Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are now the favourites to sign McNair and take him back to the second tier after agreeing a fee reported to be in excess of £5m.

The versatile McNair scored four goals in Sunderland's final five games of the 2017-18 season, including the opener in their 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion.

That goal looked to be maintaining the Black Cats' faint survival hopes with two games to go and all but relegating the Brewers, only for Darren Bent to head home an equaliser against his former side, before Liam Boyce converting a dramatic injury-time winner for Nigel Clough's side.

The two teams will face each other in League One next season, but it looks as though McNair will not be featuring.