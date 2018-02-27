Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trip to St George's Park in Tatenhill has helped to inspire a budding football reporter.

Jude Aston, 13, was given the chance to watch the England men's cerebral palsy team at the National Football Centre last month, as well as interviewing players Harry Baker and Martin Sinclair.

That gave him an exciting insight into the industry he would like to get into, as well as the opportunity to experience first-hand the state-of-the-art venue at which England's 28 national teams - as well as Burton Albion - train on a regular basis.

Jude - who has cerebral palsy himself - says he has also drawn motivation from seeing the dedication the England players show to get to the standards they reach.

Here is Jude's account of his time at St George's Park.

(Image: Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

"Last month, I got to go to St George's Park in Burton - and it was a really good learning curve for me," writes Jude Aston.

"I went to watch the England cerebral palsy team, as well as having a tour of the centre.

"I have cerebral palsy myself and love playing and watching football.

"As much as I love watching it, I am limited to what I can do when playing.

"Because I enjoy the sport so much, my dream is to become a football reporter.

"Since going to St George's Park, it has inspired me a lot towards that dream.

"I got the chance to interview Harry Baker and ask him questions relating to my disability, about the fact that I really enjoy football but am limited to what I can do - so what advice could he give me?

"He was really helpful and great to speak to.

"Following that, I went to watch the squad train on one of the St George's Park pitches.

"This is where I felt truly inspired.

"To see these players doing so well and succeeding at football really encouraged me to get back playing again.

"They undertook all sorts of drills and then played a training match at the end.

"After that had finished, I got to meet the entire squad. They came over to say hello and were all really nice.

"I also got to speak to another player, Martin Sinclair.

(Image: Paul Thomas/The FA via Getty Images)

"Once training was done, I was taken on a tour of the facilities. I visited the gym, the hydrotherapy room and some of the other pitches, as well as the signature wall, which bears the names of countless players who have worked and trained at St George's Park in the past.

"It was a truly inspirational day and I have taken a lot from it.

"I think cerebral palsy football is great. Watching the England cerebral palsy team was great - and what they achieve all comes through hard work and dedication."

