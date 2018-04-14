Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton boxer Frazer Clarke has been crowned a gold medallist after a hard-fought fight in the Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old is bringing back the gold to Burton after a unanimous win against India's Satish Kumar in the super heavyweights boxing in the Gold Coast.

All the training with Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce really paid off as the nail-biting fight saw an ecstatic Clarke wear St George's flag with pride.

After winning the fight, Clarke proudly announced that the gold medal was for everyone in his home town as he sets his sights on the 2020 Olympics.

He said: "This gold is for everyone in Burton, big up. I am so happy right now. I know what is going on in boxing and that was close, very close.

"What a good fighter Kumar was then. I think he knew he couldn't stand off me, he made some right rough and tugging in there. I was a little bit flat myself but I felt like I landed the clean shots and I managed to catch him as he was coming in.

"I got that win and that is all that matters today.

(Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

"I have got to keep improving, we have seen that there. I want to do a better job on them kind of people but I want to go all the way. The Olympics is my dream and I know I am going to have to work really hard to improve, to get there and do what I want to do and that's win a gold medal but we are going on the right track and that's what matters.

"This team is very good and still getting better. We two years out, we have improved since two years ago and we are going to improve again. That is from our squad down to the other squads, the young lads coming through. They keep everyone on their toes and they try to play catch up and they are doing a good job of it."

He said he won the gold for his daughter and gave a big shout out to everyone back home in Burton.

Clarke made it in to the finals after winning a split decision over New Zealand's Patrick Mailata

This is a major win for the boxing champion after he fought Joseph Parker in 2010, who would go on to be heavyweight champion of the world, and lost in the Commonwealth Championships.