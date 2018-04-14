Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For a long time Frazer Clarke has been most famous for being Anthony Joshua's some-time sparring partner. Well not any more.

The 26-year-old super heavyweight battled his way past Satish Kumar on Saturday in the Gold Coast to claim Commonwealth gold – his first international title.

And after missing out on the last two Olympics - Clarke insists his time is now.

"I hope people do recognise me now – I am Frazer Clarke, big Fraze, from a little town called Burton on Trent," he said.

"If you don't know me now, get to know me, because you are going to be seeing a lot more of me over the next few years.

"Everyone has an allotted time frame, I just took a little longer than the others. I am a slow developer and I am still getting better. You can see that tonight, I am not perfect – far from it."

Overlooked for Rio 2016 – despite winning the test event in Brazil the year before – in favour of Joe Joyce and too young for London 2012 when Joshua struck gold – it has been a long journey for Clarke to the top of the podium.

But with Tokyo 2020 coming up, the dark times that have included hand and hamstring surgery in the last year alone – Clarke is coming good when it counts.

"To now be standing on the top of the podium at the Commonwealth Games, I am just glad that I stuck with it," he added.

"It was tough and there were times when I thought that maybe it wasn't for me.

"I have had the injuries, I have had knock backs and been pipped to the Olympics twice.

"Both times admittedly when I sit back and think about it, I wasn't ready.

"Could I have won the gold in London? No. Could I have won it in Rio? Maybe. But the right two lads got chosen for the job, they served our country very well. My time will be in Tokyo."

And the victory was dedicated to his 16-month old daughter Mila watching back at home.

"I am not interested in celebrating," he added.

"I want to get on the FaceTime to my daughter and show her this medal. She won't have a clue what it is.

"I had a picture of her with my nieces with me in the changing room, they are my world.

"And if they can go to school and tell them my uncle, or my dad is a champion – that's a good feeling."

