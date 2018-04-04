Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England goalkeeper Jack Butland believes winning the Under-17 European Championships helped kick-start his career.

The Stoke City star was part of a talented England side that won the UEFA under-17 Euro's in Liechtenstein in 2010. Now he looks a certain selection for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad this summer.

The draw for the 2018 under-17 Euro's takes place at St George's Park (SGP) near Burton on Thursday ahead of next month's tournament in England.

SGP and Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium are among the six venues around the Midlands and south Yorkshire hosting the prestigious event.

(Image: Ryan Browne for The FA/SilverHub)

The hosts, last year's under-17 World Cup winners, are among the favourites and Butland has never forgotten that winning feeling from eight years ago.

"It was massive," Butland said. As a young player you want to achieve things and you want to win things.

"So to be able to get a taste of that early on in my career was massive and gave me hunger to go on and want to achieve more and become more successful."

Butland, a UEFA ambassador for the competition, taking place between May 4-20, recalled: "For me personally it kick-started that and it got us in the spotlight as a squad. It gave us a great start to our careers."

Butland was not the only player who has reaped the rewards that playing in the tournament offered.

The former Derby County loanee was accompanied by Ross Barkley, Saido Berahino and a 15-year-old Nathaniel Chalobah.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, David Silva and Mario Götze are just some of the other famous names to have appeared in the competition previously, with the tournament acting as the perfect platform for young players to showcase their talents.

"We spent five weeks out in Liechtenstein in a remote little hotel," the 25-year-old explained. "Personally, it was such a brilliant experience. We had such an enjoyable time as a group of players and staff.

(Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"For the guys this year, they get to play a major tournament in front of a home crowd that will also be televised with loads of people watching.

"They'll play against the best opposition at their age and it's a great chance to show what they're about and made of. It will get them out in the open and into the public eye."

Not only did Steve Cooper's previous group of under-17s win the World Cup in India in November, but England also won the FIFA under-20 World Cup and the UEFA under-19 Euro's in an unprecedented summer of success that coincided with the fifth anniversary of St George's Park opening as a central hub for all the country’s national teams.

Butland added: "The last couple of years, the young England sides have been incredibly successful whether it’s been winning tournaments or getting through to finals. It's great to see the young kids doing so well and the set-up in general working."

(Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The England goalkeeper has his own priorities coming into the end of the season as Stoke are deep in a relegation scrap as well as having to prove his worth to England head coach Southgate for the number one jersey at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

He played England's last game, last week's 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley, after Jason Pickford featured in the 1-0 win over the Netherlands. Butland was also Southgate's captain in the 2015 Under-21 Euros in the Czech Republic.

"I need to play to my highest level week-in and week-out and ultimately do my job better than anyone else," he said. "That's the only way I'm going to be the number one.

"My job in any team is to do my job extremely well and to the highest standard possible and if I can do that I believe I will get my chance to shine."

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Full of optimism, Butland reflected on the potential impact of winning the World Cup this summer would have on the nation. "I think we all know what sort of summer that would be," he smiled.

"We are still talking about 1966 all the time and how amazing that was. So, for us to go and do something like that, I don’t think there are words to describe what that would do for the country."