Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gillingham are reportedly facing a fight to hold onto goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

The 6ft 9in goalkeeper moved to the Gills last season following his release from Sparta Prague, and 45 appearances as his side finished 17th in League One.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton have registered their interest in the last few weeks, according to the Mirror, while West Brom and Middlesbrough are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Gillingham are prepared to allow understudy Tom Hadler to step into Holy's shoes should the 'keeper move on this summer.

(Image: Eddie Garvey)

Derby County are reportedly closing in on Reading's George Evans after he rejected a move to League One Sunderland.

According to Sky Sports News, a fee of around £1million has been discussed for the 23-year-old, who is said to have rejected interest from the Black Cats.

It is understood that Jack Ross' side were in advanced talks with Evans about a move to the north-east earlier this month.