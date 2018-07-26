The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Burton Albion loanee Martin Samuelsen has joined Eredivisie side VVV Venlo on a season-long loan deal.

Samuelsen moves to Holland from West Ham, who he joined the Brewers from in January to bolster Nigel Clough's forward options.

In the end, the Norwegian managed just nine appearances and score zero goals during a spell that was plagued by illness and injury as Albion slid toward relegation to League One.

Now he's being afforded another chance to prove himself to the Hammers hierarchy - his fifth loan spell in as many seasons.

"For me VVV-Venlo is a club that fits perfectly in my development," he said .

"The Eredivisie is a step in the right direction for every young player. If you do well in the Eredivisie, that's good for your reputation as a footballer."