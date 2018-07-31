Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson has denied the club have made a bid for Charlton Athletic's Patrick Bauer.

Reports suggested that both Blackburn Rovers and Bolton had bid for the German, but Wanderers have denied that is the case.

Bolton signed Josh Magennis from the Addicks on Monday, with Jack Hobbs also joining the club.

"I just wanted to take this opportunity to clear up some confusion about Charlton’s Patrick Bauer," Anderson said .

"As we were concluding the deal for Josh (Magennis) we were made aware that Blackburn were interested in Bauer.

"We enquired as to how much Charlton valued Bauer at and that is where we left it. We certainly made no bid for the player."

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett says the club are not planning to on making any imminent signings.

Jackett has added five players to his squad over the summer, with Tom Naylor joining from League One rivals Burton Albion.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

But with the clock ticking on the August 9 deadline for permanent deals, it's gone quiet at Fratton Park.

He told The News: "There's not (anything imminent).

"If things change we're always looking and want one maybe two more, if we could, but they have to be the right players.

"In our position we don't feel that we need to get players just to take someone to bolster numbers. We won't do that."