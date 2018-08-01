Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Portsmouth have joined Rotherham United in the hunt for Brighton's Richie Towell.

Trowell spent last season on loan at the Millers as they clinched promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs after beating Shrewsbury Town at Wembley.

Rotherham are trying to get the 27-year-old back for another season, but League One Portsmouth have joined the race for the Irishman according to the Sheffield Star.

However, it is understood the south Yorkshire side are leading the chase because they can offer second-tier football.

(Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt has reportedly handed in a transfer request in order to try to force a move to Ipswich Town.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the 26-year-old has been the subject of two rejected bids from Ipswich - the latest being worth around £600,000.

Blues owner Marcus Evans is said to be reluctant to 'pay over the odds' for a player who excelled in League One last season but is entering the final year of his contract