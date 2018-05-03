Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former X Factor and Big Brother star Amelia Lily is set to take on the iconic role of Princess Fiona when she takes centre stage in Shrek The Musical at Stoke's Regent Theatre.

Amelia will join the star cast with Steffan Harri as the beloved swamp-dwelling ogre 'Shrek', Marcus Ayton as Shrek’s wisecracking sidekick 'Donkey' and Samuel Holmes as pint-sized villain 'Lord Farquaad' as the new production continues its major UK and Ireland tour through to January 2019.

Lily first rose to fame on The X Factor, finishing third on the eighth series in 2011. Her debut single 'You Bring Me Joy' reached number two on the UK Singles Chart.

The 23-year-old said: "I'm so excited to come to Stoke, I'm buzzing!

"In terms of Princess Fiona I feel like I can relate to her. She's the only princess who's kind of like a tom boy too. I'm so honoured when I look at all the people who have played her previously."

The show premiered in Edinburgh for Christmas 2017 and is now touring to major cities throughout 2018 including Stoke, Blackpool, Woking, Liverpool, Norwich, Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Llandudno, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Plymouth, Southampton and Leeds.

The story tells the tale of the unlikely hero Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from a fire-breathing, love-sick dragon.

Add the diminutive Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits and a biscuit with attitude, and you've got the biggest, brightest musical comedy around!

Featuring all new songs as well as cult Shrek anthem I'm a Believer, Shrek The Musical is set to bring over 100 much-loved fairytale characters, plus a 14-foot dragon, to life in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

Amelia said: "This is a dream come true for me.

"It's so amazing to play such a big female lead, and this is a big deal for me, I feel like I've been waiting for years to get a big role like this.

"People know me from being on X factor when I was 16 and I feel so lucky about what I've done in my life.

"I've been able to do both going down the theatre route, people have known me since I was a little girl."

"Stoke is my first venue where I'll be doing the full two weeks, I hope I haven't forgotten anything!"

Tickets for Shrek the Musical at the Regent Theatre are available from the Box Office counter, online at www.atgtickets.com/stoke or when you call 0844 871 7649.