The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Applications for a historic 10-mile race and family fun run in Burton are now open for dedicated runners and casual competitors alike.

The two races, hosted by Burton Athletics Club, will see participants run, jog or walk around a scenic setting in town.

Starting at 10.45am on Sunday, May 20, the 10-mile race – now in its 131rd year – runs a route including two laps of the Washlands.

Entry will cost £16 for those who are members of a sports club and £18 for those who are not.

The two-mile family fun run will be made up of one lap of the Washlands, which equates to around two miles, and will start at 10am.

The family fun run costs £5 per application ahead of the race and £7 on the day.

Organisers at Burton Athletics Club, based at Shobnall Leisure Complex, have lowered the application age from 18 to 17 to attract younger runners to take part.

Jaime Walker, chairman of Burton Athletics Club, said: "It's a fun, local run. It's competitive and one of the main attractions is the scenery.

"Running around the riverbanks, people tend to find they see parts of Burton they don't normally see such as running under St Peter's Bridge. The views on the run are fantastic."

There will be drinks and snacks provided by Cafe2u on the day, as well as a variety of running shoes and clothing from sports retailer The Derby Runner.

The team trophy this year is sponsored by Personnel Solutions Midlands, a midlands-based recruitment agency with offices in Burton and Nottingham.

Prizes for the race consist of:

10 Mile Run Prizes

1st Senior Male £50

2ns Senior Male £20

3rd Senior Male £10

1st U20 Male £10



1st Vet Male 40+ £25

1st Senior Female £50

2ns Senior Feale £20

3rd Senior Female £10

1st U20 Female £10

1st Vet Female 35+ £25

Every runner who finishes will receive a t-shirt.



Family Fun Run

1st Male - Vouchers

1st Female - Vouchers

All fun-run finishers will receive a certificate and a medal.

Online entries for the 10-mile race can be found here .

Paper entry forms and Fun Run entries can be downloaded from the following link here.