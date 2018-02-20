Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young photographers in Bretby are being given the chance to show off their camera skills by taking part in a photography competition.

The Rotary Club of Bretby is holding a Young Photographer Competition and is inviting entries from budding young 'snappers', which could lead to them making it through regional heats and be crowned the rotaru national young photographer of the year.

Youngsters can capture images using any type of camera – including mobile phones – and they are even free to use editing tools to enhance the final image.

(Image: Getty)

Competitors have to be in three age groups as of August 31, 2017: Juniors, which is seven to 10 years; intermediate 11 to 13 and seniors from 14 to 17. Winners will each receive a certificate and voucher for £10.

The competition forms part of the Rotary's National Young Photographer Competition, with the winning photograph going forward to a district competition along with winners from other local Rotary competitions from across the East Midlands.

The winners from the district competition will also receive a certificate and the winning district photographs will then go forward to the national finals where the images will be judged against other submissions from different Rotary clubs across the UK.

The photography theme is called 'A Different Perspective' and entrants can submit up to three photographs, interpreting the theme however they choose.

The photographs can be in colour or black and white and must be on photographic paper no more than A4.

Each entrant much have a brief sentence to describe how the image presents the theme.

Organiser Rotarian, Liz Staples, said: "At a time when today's youngsters have so many sedentary interests, this competition offers them a chance to get off the sofa – and, even if the image is on their phone – use their imagination to identify and take photographs which fit this year’s theme.

"If they wish, they can then digitally edit or manipulate their photos, giving them a further opportunity to demonstrate their creativity."

Judging from the competition will be by members of the Bretby Rotary Club.

Full details and entry forms can be obtained from Rotarian Liz Staples on via call on 01283 561364 or email on liz@lizstaples.com or by visiting www.rotarygbi.org/what-we-do/youth-competition/ .