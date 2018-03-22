The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cat lovers across Burton and South Derbyshire are being invited to hold their own Pawsome Tea Party to raise money for moggies in their area.

The tea parties, organised by feline charity Cats Protection UK, aim to raise funds for thousands of unwanted cats up and down the country currently in the charity's care.

Anyone interested can sign up via http://bit.ly/PawsomeTeaForCats to receive a free pack of recipe ideas, cake flags and inspiration on how to prepare their home for a purr-fect afternoon of fun any time in April.

Rob Hall, Cats Protection's regional development manager, said: "We're asking cat lovers in the Burton area to join us and take part.

"It's a wonderful excuse to enjoy some quality time with loved ones to enjoy tea, cake and a chat while raising funds for unwanted cats. We've created some tutorial videos to help think of cat-themed goodies to bake but I'm sure there will be many more delicious creations produced."

A number of baking tutorial videos are available featuring feline-themed cakes and biscuits which can be found here: http://bit.ly/KittyBakes .

Cats Protection is the UK's leading feline welfare charity and helps over 190,000 cats each year through a national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.