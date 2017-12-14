The video will start in 8 Cancel

School staff have apologised after accidentally featuring a jumper with a print of four reindeer 'mating' in its newsletter.

Hyde Park Junior School in Mutley, Plymouth, said it was sorry if anyone was offended by the image which went out in the newsletter on Monday, December 11.

The 'inappropriate' image was used to illustrate the school's Christmas Jumper Day and features the silhouettes of two reindeer who appear to be mounting their partners.

Children will be pulling on their Christmas jumpers to raise money for worthy causes on Friday, December 15, the Plymouth Herald reports.

They are invited to 'jazz up their uniform' by wearing a Christmas jumper for the day and supporting the occasion by making a voluntary donation.

One member of the public said: "I'm a bit shocked that a primary school have sent out a newsletter with an inappropriate picture...Something to make you laugh?"

Hyde Park Junior School Headteacher Tina Jackson said: "Unfortunately we didn't look closely enough at the picture we used to show our support for Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Friday.

"We're sorry if it has offended anyone and hope it doesn't spoil our good intention of encouraging pupils to support a very worthy cause."

When is Christmas Jumper Day?

The annual Christmas Jumper Day fund-raising campaign will take place on Friday, December 15.

What is Christmas Jumper Day?

On a specific Friday in December every year, people are encouraged to make the world better with a sweater and raise funds for Save The Children by wearing a Christmas jumper and making a minimum donation of £1.

The fund-raising event first launched in 2012 and has seen many charitable children and adults donning their favourite festive knitwear for the occasion.

There are no rules for Christmas Jumpers - the more festive the better, with even jumpers that light up fair game.