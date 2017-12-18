The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents across Burton, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire are urged to stock up on essential medicines for Christmas in line with reduced pharmacy opening hours.

Pharmacies have restricted opening times over Christmas, with most chemists closed on Christmas Day.

Here are the Christmas opening times for pharmacies across the region.

Etwall

Etwall Pharmacy, 4 - 6 Chestnut Grove, Etwall, Derbyshire, DE6 6NG

Boxing Day: Closed

Christmas Day: 10am - 12noon

New Year's Day: Closed

Swadlincote

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Civic Way, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0AD

Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Day: 9am - 5pm

Ashby

32 Market Street, Ashby, Leicestershire, LE65 1AL

Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Day: Closed

Burton

Asda Pharmacy

The Octagon Centre, Orchard Street, Burton, DE14 3TN

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Day: 9am - 6pm

Boots the Chemist

1 Cooper Square, Burton, DE14 1DG

Boxing Day: 8.30am - 5.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Day: Closed

Dean & Smedley

65-67 Horninglow Road, Burton, DE14 2PP

Boxing Day: Closed

Christmas Day: 10.00am - 2.00pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Lloyds Pharmacy

Sainsbury's, Union Street, Burton, DE14 1AA

Boxing Day: 9.00am - 5.00pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Day: 9.00am - 5.00pm

Morrisons Pharmacy

Morrisons Supermarket, Wellington Road, Burton, DE14 2AR

Boxing Day: 10.00am - 4.00pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Day: 10.00am - 4.00pm