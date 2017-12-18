Residents across Burton, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire are urged to stock up on essential medicines for Christmas in line with reduced pharmacy opening hours.
Pharmacies have restricted opening times over Christmas, with most chemists closed on Christmas Day.
Here are the Christmas opening times for pharmacies across the region.
Etwall
Etwall Pharmacy, 4 - 6 Chestnut Grove, Etwall, Derbyshire, DE6 6NG
Boxing Day: Closed
Christmas Day: 10am - 12noon
New Year's Day: Closed
Swadlincote
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Civic Way, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0AD
Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm
Christmas Day: Closed
New Year's Day: 9am - 5pm
Ashby
32 Market Street, Ashby, Leicestershire, LE65 1AL
Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm
Christmas Day: Closed
New Year's Day: Closed
Burton
Asda Pharmacy
The Octagon Centre, Orchard Street, Burton, DE14 3TN
Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
New Year's Day: 9am - 6pm
Boots the Chemist
1 Cooper Square, Burton, DE14 1DG
Boxing Day: 8.30am - 5.30pm
Christmas Day: Closed
New Year's Day: Closed
Dean & Smedley
65-67 Horninglow Road, Burton, DE14 2PP
Boxing Day: Closed
Christmas Day: 10.00am - 2.00pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy
Sainsbury's, Union Street, Burton, DE14 1AA
Boxing Day: 9.00am - 5.00pm
Christmas Day: Closed
New Year's Day: 9.00am - 5.00pm
Morrisons Pharmacy
Morrisons Supermarket, Wellington Road, Burton, DE14 2AR
Boxing Day: 10.00am - 4.00pm
Christmas Day: Closed
New Year's Day: 10.00am - 4.00pm