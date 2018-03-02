The video will start in 8 Cancel

Women of all ages are being invited to the Culture Festival event in Burton at the weekend to celebrate International Women's Day.

The festival is set to take place at Burton Town Hall on Sunday, March 4, from 1 to 4pm.

The event is the fourth being organised by Madihas Ethnic Trendz, a clothes store in Waterloo Street, Burton.

Culture Fest, as it is known, aims to "bring a multi-cultural gathering of entrepreneurs, businesses, organisations and artists from various walks of life together under one roof," organisers have said.

Tickets for entry cost £1 per person and stalls will be £40 for a 6ft table or £20 for a 3ft space for those wanting to take part.

There will be an afternoon of food, music, dance, arts and shopping to enjoy.

The event is for ladies only but boys under the age of 12 are permitted entry.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/920381668132984/ .