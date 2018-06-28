Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millions of people have watched a footballer from Burton model the new England kit when it was broadcast on an advert during the World Cup.

Talented Derby County ladies player Kirsty Allen, of Ravens Way, Burton, said it felt "surreal" to see her face pop up on Sky Sports during the international coverage of this year's World Cup.

The 22-year-old said she couldn't believe it when her club told her Nike and DW Sports were filming for the advert at St George's Park, near Burton, and wanted her to come down.

Personal trainer Kirsty, along with other players, were filmed playing on a field while wearing the new England football kits for a DW Sports advert in partnership with Nike and Sky Sports.

The official England kit is the one being worn by Three Lions stars Harry Kane, John Stones and co during their World Cup campaign.

England have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition and will play Belgium today, Thursday, June 28, to determine who will finish first or second in Group G.

The advert is due to be broadcast on Sky Sports for the remaining three weeks left of the World Cup.

Kirsty, who has previously played for Notts County ladies, West Bromich Albion, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest, said: "Somehow I got contact through the club that Nike and DW were at St George's Park filming for the new England kit that was due to be released the week before the World Cup.

"There was two of us because they needed models who were able to do certain things, they couldn't just have a standard model, they needed footage as well as still images.

"They asked me to go down because I'm from Burton and St George's Park is local."

Not only did Kirsty feature in a broadcast on a world-famous sports channel, she also features on a large poster displayed at DW Sports Fitness which is situated in Burton's Middleway Retail Park.

Kirsty said: "I've got friends who work at DW. I popped down yesterday to see one of the posters from the shoot.

"One of my friends also sent me a link to a bit of a video to the advert.

"It was very strange walking into DW sports. I walked in with my sister and thought, 'Wow that's strange!"