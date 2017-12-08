The video will start in 8 Cancel

Walkers are being urged to wrap up warm and put their best feet forward by taking part in winter trails across South Derbyshire's beauty spots this Christmas.

Two walks are taking place at Rosliston Forestry Centre and Calke Abbey over the festive period - perfect settings for taking in picturesque views.

As well as natural woodland surroundings, participants can enjoy a mince pie and mulled wine at Rosliston Forestry Centre on Saturday, December 9.

The two-mile walk costs £3.50 per person and starts at 2pm.

Then, to blow off the cobwebs and get rid of those unwanted calories following Christmas indulgences, there's the Twixmas Walk at Calke Abbey, a Grade I listed country house in Derbyshire, on Thursday, December 28.

Walkers wishing to feel the frost crunch under their feet in the stately home setting are not required to book in advance for the one-hour walk, which starts at 11am.

Bob Wheeler, leader of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "Our wintry walks are a great way to get fit, healthy and active while enjoying the peaceful and scenic surroundings of South Derbyshire.

"There is nothing more festive than being scarf-swaddled and rosy-cheeked in crisp conditions.

"The walks, organised by Get Active in The Forest, offer the perfect way to enjoy the great outdoors and get into shape for the New Year."

For more information, telephone Rosliston Forestry Centre on 01283 563483 or visit www.south-derbys.gov.uk .