Popular TV show Don't Tell the Bride is on the lookout for Burton couples preparing to take the plunge in the New Year - with all the organisation left to the groom and best man.

Under the show's format, the lucky groom will have to plan a surprise wedding in just three weeks with no contact, or help, from the bride-to-be.

The grooms have £13,000 provided by the show to spend on the big day, with only the best man on standby to help make vital decisions.

They have to book a venue for the ceremony and reception, buy the wedding dress and cake and organise the stag and hen dos.

Don't Tell the Bride will be back with new episodes on E4 in January, but the programme is calling on couples to apply now to cast for a new series.

A spokesperson for Renegade Productions said: "We've had some spectacular weddings over the years.

"From getting married in the air to going back to school, but the taste for something simple can be just as effective as well.

"The new episodes showcase weddings underwater, on a rollercoaster, and a groom who loves to prank his bride-to-be. Thankfully she had a sense of humour!

"We are also back casting for a new series with weddings happening throughout 2018.

"Christmas and New Year appear to be engagement season, and what better time to get engaged than surrounded by family and friends ready to celebrate?"

The show began life on BBC3 before moving to BBC1 and then on to Sky1 for just one series.

Don't Tell the Bride's latest series will air on E4 from January 3.

Couples can apply via the Channel 4 Take Part website or via this link.