The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunseekers with a taste for holidays in Turkey are in luck - with a new weekly service to a popular resort.

Jet2 has added Bodrum to its list of Turkish destinations and flights will be available from East Midlands Airport this summer.

As well as introducing the new route, the company has also put more than 10,000 seats on sale for the peak summer season.

The leisure airline and package holiday company is adding the weekly Saturday service to Bodrum from July to September.

The addition of the new Turkish route gives people a choice of 33 destinations from East Midlands Airport this summer with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Jet2holidays said the growing popularity of Turkey meant the company was also adding extra weekly flights to Antalya and Dalaman.

The growth means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will now operate six weekly flights to Turkey from the award-winning airport.

Start spreading the news: Jet2 has an exciting destination for winter 2018 from East Midlands Airport

In addition, there will also be an extra weekly Monday service to Heraklion, Crete.

Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "This is a fantastic start to 2018 for holidaymakers in the East Midlands.

"We are seeing strong demand in response to our award-winning flights and great value package holidays, with Turkey proving particularly popular.

"In response to that, we are delighted to launch a new and exclusive route to the stunning destination of Bodrum, as well as more flights to Antalya and Dalaman too.

(Image: Jet2)

"This summer is going to be our biggest ever out of East Midlands Airport and putting on more seats on sale to Turkey, Ibiza and Crete today shows how much demand we are seeing."

Howard Ebison, commercial director at East Midlands Airport, told the Nottingham Post : "We're delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is adding more flights to some of Europe's most popular summer holiday destinations this year.

"Building on our busiest summer since 2008 last year, we expect even more passengers to fly to and from East Midlands Airport this year thanks to these additional services.

"This gives local holidaymakers more flexibility and opportunities to reach their holiday destinations.

"It also further reinforces the fact that we are the airport of choice for holidaymakers in this region for short-haul summer breaks."