History is set to be brought back to life in an East Staffordshire village this bank holiday.

The Abbots Bromley Nostalgia Team will be holding the annual history event on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and May 6, from 10am to 5pm, in the sports hall of Abbots Bromley School and International College.

It will feature a large collection of photographs and information on the history of Abbots Bromley throughout the 1900s.

Jean Needham, who is part of the organising team, said: "If you lived here in the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s or even earlier we may have a picture of you on show.

"This year we are concentrating on the village fete which was held regularly from 1921 when it was first held to raise funds to build our Village Institute.

"Unfortunately it is not held at the moment but we hope that it will make a comeback soon.

"One of the many photos on show will be a photo of a Weetabix, and we will be asking the question 'who is the Bix?'

"People who have come to the event on the last four years have spent a lot of time meeting up with old friends some who they have not met since their schooldays, some even come back on the second day to actually look at the exhibition."

Also on show will be photographs and information on the construction and opening of Blithfield Reservoir. Plus many more photographs on all topics, and even some of the Horn Dance.

Admission is free and refreshments will be available throughout the two days but donations in support of the work of the Abbots Bromley Nostalgia Team will be welcomed.

More information is available by visiting the website at abbotsbromleynostalgia.co.uk or the Abbots Bromley Nostalgia Facebook page.