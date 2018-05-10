Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is time to flash those pearly whites as National Smile Month heads to Swadlincote.

The Delph Dental Practice will be celebrating the event, which is taking place from May 16 to June 16 aiming to promote and raise awareness of good oral health.

To show their support, the team from Swadlincote dental practice will be holding a drop in oral health advise clinic on Friday, May 29, from 9.30am that aims to put the smile into National Smile Month.

Anyone who wants to pop along will receive a 15-minute oral health advice session from the practice's qualified oral health instructor George Kettlewell and will get their picture taken with a 'Smiley' – the campaign icon.

Amy Aldrich, practice manager, said: "We love taking part in National Smile Month. That is why we are having an open day.

"If you are a patient or simply want to talk to a member of staff about your oral health, pop down. It's going to be a lot of fun! It can be adults or children.

"Good oral health is vital for a healthy smile as well as a healthy body, and we'll be spreading that message at our open day."

Dr Nigel Carter, chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation, said: "I'm delighted that Delph Dental Practice has joined the thousands of organisations in engaging with National Smile Month. It is a great reflection of local community spirit and an excellent way to promote good oral health.

"By making an event as fun and imaginative as possible, we hope it will inspire more people to join in the fun than ever before while delivering the Oral Health Foundation's three key messages for good oral health.

"Brush for two minutes twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, cut down on how often you have sugary foods and drinks and visit the dentist regularly, as often as they recommend."

More information on National Smile Month is available by visiting www.smilemonth.org