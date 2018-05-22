The video will start in 8 Cancel

Transform your garden into a magical wonderland for your kids with this fabulous bouncy castle.

Great for birthdays and summer garden parties this will allow them to keep fit, have fun and burn all that excess energy at the same time.

Inflating in less than two minutes, this children's bouncy castle is a self-enclosed play area with honeycomb side safety nets and an arched entrance.

Securing to the ground with four stakes, the bouncy castle also comes with a carry bag, repair kit, air blower, bouncer and air blower stakes.

The bouncy castle is for sale at £69.99 and available to pre-order online now. It will be available in stores nationwide from Sunday, May 27.

Aldi have outlets in Horninglow Street, Burton; the Pipeworks, in Swadlincote and Huntspill Road, Hilton