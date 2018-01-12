Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alton Towers has insisted that safety is paramount on its newest white knuckle roller-coaster ride Wicker Man, which will be the world's first to fuse a wooden coaster and fire.

Earlier this week, The Staffordshire theme park announced that Wicker Man would join its list of top white knuckle rides also billed as world firsts, including, Nemesis, Oblivion, Galactica, Th13teen and The Smiler.

Bosses at the park have said the safety of guests has been at the forefront of ride developers' minds throughout the process of building the new roller coaster, which is being built close to the site of the old log flume.

The ride will be the first wooden roller coaster to open in the UK for 21 years, which fanatics hope will reconnect riders with the unique feeling of riding a coaster made of wood from times gone by.

It is themed on the Pagan tradition of burning a human sacrifice inside a huge figure of a man, made from wicker. The tradition was documented in a 1973 film starring Christopher Lee and Edward Woodward. Riders will travel through the structure of a wicker man which gives the effect of bursting into flames as they travel through.

Steve Woods, health and safety director at the theme park, said: "The safety of our guests is always our number one priority at Alton Towers.

"We've really considered the safety of guests when we've designed and built this ride. We've worked with industry experts to ensure that our guests do not come into contact with the fire at any time.

"Much of what will appear to be real fire is actually an illusion created by special effects. So there is absolutely no danger to our guests in those areas.

"Between now and the opening of the ride, our operators will undergo hundreds of hours of training so our guests can be sure that they're in safe hands and ride the coaster in complete confidence."

The ride will tell visitors the story of the Beornen, a group who live in the woods surrounding the village of Alton, and they invite guests to celebrate the crossover between the living world and the dead with them.

It's not just the new ride that has been subjected to rigorous testing, as staff at the park have to check every ride before opening each day. Before the big roller coasters can be opened in the morning, it can take staff up to eight man hours to carry out all the checks that are required, he said.

Ride operators also have to complete at least 100 hours of training, and then go through a series of assessments before they can operate a ride.

Rides are stopped by operators when they have any concerns about the safety of guests. This can include the use of cameras or mobile phones on the ride, a guest illness, lost property within the ride area or bad weather conditions.

The resort has been working hard to reassure guests on safety after two young girls both lost legs when their carriage crashed into an empty one on the track of The Smiler in June 2015.

Alton Towers' parent company, Merlin, was fined £5 million after a successful prosecution was brought by the Health and Safety Executive in 2016.

Alton Towers Resort is currently closed, but will re-open for the 2018 season on Saturday, March 17, where guests will hope to get a chance to ride the Wicker Man.