Alton Towers theme park is offering half price tickets to anyone who arrives to the venue with a traditional Staffordshire Knot.

The theme park is running the offer to celebrate Staffordshire Day, which took place on Tuesday, May 1, but it will be celebrated at the venue over the weekend.

Several golden Staffordshire Knots will also be hidden across the theme park and its next door water park,and those finding them will bag freebies, including ice-creams, doughnuts and fast track access to get on the rides while skipping the queues.

Visitors to the attraction who bring along a hand-made drawing of the Staffordshire Knot will receive half-price entry to the theme park, meaning they can get in for £27.50.

And not to worry if you are unsure how to create a Staffordshire Knot because in the lead up to the bank holiday weekend the resort will be releasing a video on social media to help people recreate the knot as a drawing to bring along with them.

James Walker, from Alton Towers Resort, said: "We are proud to be located in the heart of Staffordshire and looking forward to celebrating Staffordshire Day again in a unique and fun way.

"The symbol of the Staffordshire Knot is synonymous with the region and this year we wanted to incorporate it into our activity to celebrate Staffordshire Day."

This is the third official Staffordshire Day since it was launched in 2016 to mark 100 years since the first recorded mention of the county in the Anglo-Soxon Chronicle in 1016.

The Staffordshire Knot, which is also known as the Stafford Knot, was given to the Stafford family by Lake Wake in 1444 and was subsequently adopted as the county symbol since the war after being used by The Staffordshire regiment and the police.

The park is offering the half price entry between Saturday, May 5 and Monday, May 7, for anyone who brings along a drawing of the traditional knot and presents it to the Ticket Sales box when they arrive.