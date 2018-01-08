Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thrill seekers can prepare to experience a world first at Alton Towers Resort as the park has announced the theme of its newest roller coaster, due to open in Spring.

The Wicker Man will join the likes of Nemesis, Galactica, Oblivion and the Smiler as some of the biggest attractions at the Staffordshire theme park.

Visitors to the park will travel on a multi-sensory rite of passage, in which they will be drawn into the mysterious world of The Beornen, a shadowy group living in the woods surrounding Alton Towers.

The new wooden coaster will be the world's first to fuse wood and fire together, in the style of a flaming wicker man who stands six-stories high. The track will race through the structure three times which will appear to burst into flames as riders pass through.

Bradley Wynne, creative lead at Alton Towers Resort said: "We are delighted to finally be announcing Wicker Man as the latest ground-breaking attraction from Alton Towers Resort for 2018. Guests will be 'chosen' to take part in a celebratory 'rite of passage' as they race through the flaming Wicker Man.

"We hope visitors will be blown away by Wicker Man's breath-taking scale whilst the primal essence of the wooden coaster and astonishing effects will leave them delighted, exhilarated and eager to ride again."

The Wicker Man is the UK's first new wooden roller coaster to be opened in 21 years, reconnecting riders with the primal essence of roller coasters.

Alton Towers Resort has invested £16 million into the development of the new ride, which has been in development for more than four years. By the time the ride opens, more than 1,000 people will have been involved in its creation, which many coming from the local area.

The roller coaster's logo was projected onto the London Eye to celebrate the announcement on Monday, January 8.

Andy Hine MBE, chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain, said: "We've been hoping that Alton Towers would invest in a wooden coaster for a long time, and we're so pleased it's finally coming with Wicker Man. GCI are known for building really exciting, smooth coasters, and this will be a great compliment to the 'Big Six' steel rides already at the park. It's a big investment which is great for thrill-seekers everywhere, and I can't wait to ride it."

The first pictures of the attraction include artwork from globally-celebrated illustrator Kyle Lambert - who is known as the artist behind Stranger Things, Jurassic Park and Jumanji.

The project, previously known as 'SW8' was developed by Great Coasters International, the world's leading creators of wooden roller coasters. The ride's development incorporates new safety technology and has already seen hundreds of training hours for ride operators to make sure guests stay safe when riding.

The park has been teasing fans about the new ride for several months, leaving ominous logos and writing in an unknown language all over the park.

Developers issued a statement last year on the park's website reading: "The woods surrounding the village of Alton harbour a a mysterious group, which until recent sightings were unseen by the modern world.

"Whispers around the village say that the group are angered by people abusing the world's natural resources and the rapid advance of technology.

"Every year the secluded group hosts a festival to celebrate their own interpretation of Halloween paying homage to the earth celebrating the crossover between the living world and the dead. The group have recently infiltrated the Alton Towers Resort and for the first time are allowing outsiders to celebrate with them.

"But what part will you - the outsiders - play in this ritual? You've been chosen, and are about to find out."

More information on the Wicker Man can be found by visiting the Alton Towers website or by searching #WickerManRide across social media.

What are Secret Weapon coasters?

The new ride had been previously known as Secret Weapon eight or 'SW8'. The ride followed in the footsteps of the resorts most popular rides, including Nemesis, Oblivion and The Smiler, taking the Secret Weapon title before their unveiling.

The codename has become synonymous with Alton Towers Resort's largest developments.

Over the years the ‘Secret Weapon’ codename has become synonymous with Alton Towers Resort’s largest developments. From the now iconic Nemesis, to the twists and turns of The Smiler, the SW name has delivered some of the most unique rides to the Resort. But, where did it all begin and how have the Secret Weapons developed as the years have gone by? TowersTimes takes you through a history of Alton Towers Resort’s Secret Weapons.

Secret Weapon is a codename that has been given to six roller coasters and two planned coasters since 1991. The first Secret Weapon ride to be built, SW3, was Nemesis, which was the world's first inverted roller coaster. Oblivion also joined the Secret Weapon group as the world's first vertical drop roller coaster. Others to have been given the name include Galactica, Th13teen, The Smiler and now the Wicker Man.

What is the Wicker Man tradition?

The wicker man was a large statue that was reportedly used by the ancient Druids for sacrifces.

In 1973, a film called The Wicker Man was released starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee. The film documented the ancient tradition human sacrifice by burning the victim inside a huge wooden statue, usually made of wicker or willow.

The tradition, carried out in Pagan cultures, was often done in a bid to please God and reverse whatever bad luck the group had been having, such as a bad harvest.

Julius Caesar even wrote about the practice in his Commentary on the Gallic War.