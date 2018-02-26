Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footage of Alton Towers' newest white knuckle ride has been released. It shows the Wicker Man roller coaster on fire - but don't worry it's all part of the experience.

The dramatic footage has been taken in the dead of night and shows what white knuckle fans can expect when they ride the new wooden roller coaster.

The £16 million attraction is the first wooden coaster built in the UK for 21 years and will be the world's first to combine wood and fire.

The dramatic footage shows the six-storey structure, which includes a giant ram structure. The ram appears to burst into flames as carriages pass by. This is what riders will experience as they hurtle along the roller coaster.

The ride also features a structure of a wicker man head.

Before boarding the ride, riders can learn about the Beornen, a secret community living in the woods that surround Alton, the village next to the park.

Every ride will see 24 passengers experience the coaster at one time, with two trains, each made up of six wooden carriages, being on the track at one time.

The ride will open to the public in the spring.

Wicker Man will join the likes of Nemesis, Galactica, Oblivion and the Smiler as one of the biggest attractions at the Staffordshire theme park.

The new ride has been in development for more than four years. By the time it opens, more that 1,000 people, many of who live in the local area, will have been involved in its creation.

While it was on the drawing board, the ride was given the ‘Secret Weapon’ label, being known as SW8, which is the codename bosses there give to the park’s most exciting new rides.

Nemesis, Oblivion and The Smiler, were also all labelled Secret Weapon before their unveiling.

The codename has been given to six roller coasters and two planned coasters since 1991. The first Secret Weapon ride to be build, SW8, was Nemesis, which was the world’s first inverted roller coaster.