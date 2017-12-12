Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The magic has definitely returned to Derby Arena's pantomime this year, oh yes it has, as the giant velodrome plays host to the classic favourite Beauty And The Beast.

Derby Live and Little Wolf Theatre present a fantastic production full of exuberant and slick performances, local gags galore, laugh-out-loud moments, hilarious slapstick and impressive stunts all bound together with a great storyline that sticks close to the fairy tale that we all know and love.

And it's got all the audience participation and humiliation that you'd expect.

There are so many stand-out performances in this year's show but for me, three of them are just tremendous. Firstly, Idle Jaques, played by Ben Faulks.

Children and parents will be familiar with his starring role in CBeebies' Mr Bloom's Nursery, and here he shows his true class as an actor who's in a different league.

Totally engaged and committed, immaculate timing and delivery, he really gives it 100 per cent and the audience are putty in his hands in this master of ceremonies role. There's plenty of vegetable-based jokes and visual gags and references to 'tiddlers' that fans of his TV show will recognise.

And how great it is to have a pantomime dame back in this year's show, who is played by Morgan Brind as Betty Brioche.

He has all the elements you look for – the outrageous costumes and hair pieces, the bawdy gags, the loudness, and the comic humiliation of an unfortunate member of the audience called Chris (never sit too close to the front!).

(Image: Robert Day)

Anyone who went to last year's panto Cinderella will remember there was no dame – and for me it was big disappointment to be missing such an essential ingredient, like a Victoria sponge without the jam. Morgan, who incidentally is the co-producer of the show, more than makes up for it this year.

Thirdly, we have Nathan Turner who plays both Prince Philippe and Beast. He has to wear a heavy costume and mask throughout the show, which must get pretty hot for him, yet he plays a loud, angry and roary Beast who is at times quite scary.

He softens as the romance develops between him and Belle (played by Louise Olley), much as it is in the Disney film, and there are touches of that Disney magic in their tenderest scenes.

But that shouldn't take anything away from any of the other performers. They were all good. Gwen Taylor (who is well known from TV roles in Coronation Street, Duty Free and many others) elicited many boos and hisses as the nasty Enchantress.

Belle was convincing and impressed with her singing voice. Aston Dobson as the unwanted suitor Gaston, and his sidekick Le Fool played by panto first-timer Thomas Bird were both brilliant, as were all the dancers and not to mention Rober Traynor as Belle's dad Marcel.

The show draws to an end with a flourish and some incredible aerial stunts, where Beast, as his dying soul rises, is hoisted above the audience before a mid-air transformation from a hideous creature back to the Prince in an ingenious costume manoeuvre that had to be seen to be believed.

Later the Enchantress floats off the stage over the audience in her final departure.

Throughout the show there are many comedy references to local landmarks – all set in Spondon en le Seine, with Le Birds bakery and Royce's Rolls, and even Derby's infamous dry fountain gets a joke, with claps of appreciation.

(Image: DERBY LIVE AND LITTLE WOLF PRODUCTIONS.)

A word to the wise, if you do go (and you should), watch out for water, squirty cream and a few eggs which make their way into the audience.

We left some time after 10pm way past a seven-year-old's bedtime, all buzzing and uplifted by the great show we'd just seen.

Beauty And The Beast is at Derby Arena and runs until December 31. Tickets cost between £13.50 and £31.50. For more information go to www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/beauty-the-beast/