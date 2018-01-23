The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton pub is celebrating the life of legendary Scottish poet Robert Burns by hosting a Burns Week extravaganza.

The festivities run at The Lord, in High Street, this week until Saturday, January 27, with Burns Night on Thursday, January 25.

To mark the occasion, the pub will be serving two special meals; Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as Highland Burger, consisting of a 6oz burger, haggis, whisky sauce, chips and six beer-battered onion rings.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a Robert Burns Brown Ale from Scotland's oldest working brewery, Belhaven Brewery, which has been brewing in Dunbar since 1719.

The beer is described as "a mild dark-coloured beer with rich sweet tones of Scottish toffee and a subtly malty aftertaste". It will be on sale at £2.29 a pint.

The haggis meal will cost £6.45 with a choice of soft drink and £7.45 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.

The Highland Burger meal will cost £6.49 with a choice of soft drink and £7.49 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.

The Lord Burton manager, Andrew Byers, said: "Burns Week is always great fun and our customers enjoy the fact that we celebrate for a week rather than just one day."

Other Burton bars and restaurants will also be joining in on the fun:

Branston Golf and Country Club will be holding a special Burns Night event at The Pavilion on Friday, January 29.

The event will offer hearty food, warming whisky and lots of dancing.

There will be a performance from Jimmy Willan and a bagpipes show from the Highland Piper.

Tickets are priced at £31 per person and are available by calling the Pavillion sales team on 01283528336.

Hoar Cross Hall, in Maker Lane, Burton, is too holding a Burns Night Supper.

On the evening of Thursday, January 25, all are invited to enjoy an evening of Scottish inspired dishes with some added entertainment.

The evening will begin at 7pm, followed by a welcome drink on arrival, address to the Haggis, a five course meal, a Ceildh band and DJ and carriages at 12pm.

The event is priced at £39.50.

Advanced booking is required. Call 01283575671 or email conferences@hoarcross.co.uk .

On Thursday, January 25, The Dragon in The Green, Willington, is set to host a traditional Burns' Night supper, offering a five course meal for £24.95.

The stabbing of the haggis will take place along with a traditional reading of a poem.

What is Burns Night?

Burns Night is annually celebrated in Scotland on or around January 25.

It commemorates the life of poet Robert Burns, who was born on January 25, 1759.

The day also celebrates Burns' contribution to Scottish culture. His best known work is Auld Lang Syne.