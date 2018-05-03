The video will start in 8 Cancel

Car lovers heading to a stately home could win a year's free insurance.

The Catton Hall Classic Motor Show is returning to South Derbyshire with up to 700 classic motors, classic motorcycles and modified motors on Sunday, May 6.

Vehicles on display will include pre and post-war vehicles, American and military motors, as well as classic motorcycles and modified cars.

Other activities include an interactive arena with vehicle parades, including Tamworth Tired Tractors, free face painting for children, free 'goody bags' for children who bring their favourite teddy to the show, plus trade and auto jumble stalls.

One lucky winner will go away with an extra prize as ClassicLine Insurance, which is sponsoring the family fun day, is giving visitors to its marquee the chance to win a year's free insurance.

Ian Fray, managing director at ClassicLine Insurance, said: "To celebrate our sponsorship of the Classic Motor Show and Family Fun Day we're giving away a year's free car insurance worth up to £250 to one lucky winner who visits our marquee and takes part in our prize draw.

"The one-day motoring extravaganza is also a fantastic way for all the family to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Catton Hall near Walton alongside the River Trent surrounded by hundreds of classic cars."

More information including ticket prices for Classic Motor Show and Family Fun Day, is available by visiting www.classicmotorshows.co.uk