The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Amateur Stage Entertainers will be showcasing their panto spectacular next week - oh yes they are!

Cinderella will perform at The Brewhouse Arts Centre , in Union Street, Burton, at 7.30pm from Tuesday, February 20 until Saturday, February 24 with matinees taking place on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

The Baron (Ken Dawson) is returning to the village of Much Idling with a surprise for his daughter Cinderella (Gemma Collins) - a new wife and her lovely daughters.

(Image: Peter Bourne)

However, Cinderella has other things to worry about - she's met a handsome stranger in the woods and has been invited to a ball at the palace.

Will the wicked Baroness (Sarah Goodall) manage to keep Cinderella from going to the ball? Will Buttons (Peter Bourne) convince Cinderella of his love for her?

Will the Prince (Callie Burley) and Dandini (Chloe Horton) save the day? And can the Ugly Sisters (Craig Poxon and Nick Holburn) get any uglier?

For more information, and to book your tickets call The Brewhouse Arts Centre box office on 01283 508100

Alternatively more information is available at www.base-panto.com