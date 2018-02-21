Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Half-term is now in full swing and youngsters are making the most of the warmer weather as they take a well-earned break from school.

Conkers, in Moira, has had a busy start to the school break as it welcomes children wanting to have some fun and let off steam to its half-term activity programme.

Here's what you can do there this week with the children:

The National Forest attraction is this week hosting daily craft activities from 11am to 4pm and ranger activities, including bushcraft survival skills and pond dipping, which anyone can attend.

Those planning on heading down to the centre can also take advantage of Dippy's Clown Show tomorrow, Thursday, February 22, at 11.30am, 1.30am and 3.30pm.

On Friday, February 23, Trevor Hill's Animal Roadshow will be making an appearance between noon and 4pm and on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25, there will be some bubble-making fun with Bubble Pop at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

As well as the extra activities for half-term, there is plenty to keep young people busy at Conkers with outdoor activities for those wanting to take advantage of the nice weather.

This includes 120 acres of forest for those who like to explore, a 4D Cinema, indoor play for those who want to warm up a little and a 450 metre barefoot walk and 'Conkerchoo' train.

All activities are included in the price of the admission ticket. Tickets can be booked online by visiting www.visitconkers.co.uk or by calling 01283 216633.

Five things to do when visiting Conkers

1. The 450m Barefoot Walk - this is a chance to get those feet dirty while feeling the sensation of walking on timber, bark, coal, pebbles, wood and clay. Walkers will feel the mud ooze between their toes, give their feet a bath, feel the sun on the rocks and the softness of the grass and soil.

2. Sky Viewing Towers - see Conkers from a whole different perspective with a treetop panorama view across the 120 acres of woodlands.

3. The Activity Trail Challenge - young people aged 13 and older are invited to try out the challenging 18 stage activity trail. The stages are situated across several acres of Conkers woodlands.

4. Woodland walks - the attraction is filled with scenic walks where visitors can walk along sculpture trails and through a wild flower glade, or take a tranquil walk through the 120 acres of woodlands to the Canal Basin and beyond along the canal path to Moira.

5. Adventure Play - situated outside The Waterside Centre, it contains a variety of outdoor play attractions including the Explorer Dome.