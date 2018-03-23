Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter is the perfect opportunity to spend time with the family. The four-day weekend is a religious holiday but it is also an opportunity to gorge on chocolate eggs and enjoy some downtime.

There's plenty to do in and around Burton, Swadlincote, Ashby and Uttoxeter during the two-week school holiday and we've taken a look at some egg-cellent events in the area.

Whether it's a trip to the National Brewery Centre to meet Sooty, a visit to Drayton Manor to take a tour around Thomas Land, or Easter egg hunting around Ashby town centre, there is something going on in the area to suit all ages.

So, come on! Izzy wizzy let's get bizzy and start planning your Easter activities.

National Brewery Centre

If you are in need of a custard pie fix then head down to the National Brewery Centre as there is set to be entertainment for all the family this Easter.

Celebrating 70 years in show business, Sooty, Sweep and Soo will be heading to the venue in Horninglow Street, Burton, on Sunday, April 1 and Monday, April 2 to star in a special 'bake off' show.

The loveable trio will be ably assisted by their friends Richard Cadell, Rich Roberts, Bonnie Spencer and Danny Rogers.

To kick things off there will be three magic shows each day, presented by Dave Oakley, then it will be time for Sooty to get his apron and chef's hat on and let the chaos commence.

There will also be pony rides, fairground rides, face painting, arts and crafts, an Easter egg hunt, farmyard experience and cupcake decorating.

The events will take place from 10am until 4pm and tickets are priced at £6 per person, £20 for a family of four.

The ticket will give free entry into the brewery museum and food will be available at the venue on both days.

Holiday activities in and around Burton and Uttoxeter

The popular holiday activity programme returns to Burton and Uttoxeter this Easter, with a host of events taking place including Burton Children's Easter Festival.

Activities will take place in Burton at Shobnall Leisure Complex, the Meadowside Leisure Centre, the Brewhouse Arts Centre and the market hall.

In Uttoxeter the events will take place at the leisure centre, along with other venues throughout East Staffordshire.

Burton Children's Easter Festival, which is organised by the Brewhouse Arts Centre and supported by Coopers Square and The Octagon shopping centres, will also return during the Easter school holidays with a host of events and activities for children of all ages.

The highlights of this year's festival include two film screenings which will be shown on a giant cinema to be erected in Burton Market Hall.

Films will include the Lego Movie, Friday, March 30 at 6.30pm and The Goonies on Saturday, March 31 at 7pm.

From 10am until 4pm on Saturday, March 31, Burton Market Place and hall will be transformed into a free family day, which will include a host of street theatre, live performances, workshops and other activities including face painting and bouncy castles.

For full details visit the website here or for more information on Burton Children's Easter Festival visit click here

Have a happy Easter at Conkers

Situated at the heart of the National Forest, Conkers has a fun-packed schedule of entertainment this Easter.

Shows will include acrobatics, animals, Punch and Judy, juggling, magic and clowns, and there will also be a range of indoor and outdoor activities for children and families to enjoy.

The award-winning attraction, near Moira, is also hosting daily craft activities from 11am to 5pm every day, plus storytelling and ranger activities including orienteering, bush craft, pond dipping, construction derby and the Easter Bunny Challenge.

As well as the shows, activities and entertainment, there are 120 acres to explore at the attraction including a 450-metre barefoot walk and Conkerchoo train.

And if the weather isn't great, there are lots of things to do indoors from the 4D Cinema through to the Enchanted Forest Indoor Play Zone.

All activities are included in the price of the admission ticket which can be booked online at www.visitconkers.com or by calling 01283 216633.

Have an EggsZOOburant Easter

(Image: Tony Wallbank / AG IMAGES)

Families looking for a cracking treat over the Easter Bank Holiday can get involved with a host of exciting activities at Twycross Zoo.

Some of the nation's favourite TV characters will be on hand at the zoo and visitors will have the chance to see heroes from the PJ Masks Show on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31, and the fearless puppies from PAW Patrol on Sunday, April 1 and Monday, April 2.

The Easter festivities will begin on Saturday, March 24 with the opening of the Easter Egg Trail, and families are invited to explore the zoo looking for hidden eggs and bunnies.

Home to more than 500 animals of 150 different species from across the world, Twycross Zoo is the only place in the UK with all four great apes – chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas and bonobos.

Open from 10am to 6pm during the Easter holidays, there is something for everyone at Leicestershire's award-winning conservation charity.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the website here or call 0844 474 1777.

Farm to transform for fairy tale walk in search of the Easter Bunny

Thousands of chocolate treats, new lambs and a fairy tale woodland walk can only mean one thing. The Easter Bunny has arrived at a farm near Burton.

Visitors to the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, will be transported to a fairy tale woodland as the search is on for the Easter bunny's woodland retreat.

The farm will be opening its doors for two weeks of fun and visitors will be allowed a rare glimpse of the farm's 67-acre woodland.

(Image: Jon Thorne)

The Easter Eggspress tractor ride will carry families up to the woodland where they can collect wildlife stamps and be entertained by animal characters - including a bee complete with giant beehive.

The farm has 170 ewes due to give birth over the Easter period and visitors are invited to feed the new arrivals in the Lambing Live Tent.

Said Ivor Robinson, one of two brothers who run the farm: "Easter really is a special time of year for the farm.

"It is great to be able to share the experience with so many of our families. Where else can children see lambs being born, feed baby lambs and take a trip to meet the Easter Bunny for some chocolate treats?"

The Easter Eggstravaganza opens on Monday, March 26 and runs every day until Wednesday, April 11.

Tickets are available on the day or save 10 per cent by booking in advance online at here.

Snapper Jaxx

Yes, the rumours are true! The popular Snapper Jaxx Kids' Club is returning to Coopers Square shopping centre, in Burton.

Children are invited to attend the clubs for free, and there is also a loyalty card and a goodie bag full of kid's treats to reward families who attend four or more sessions.

During the Easter school holidays, the club will return on Tuesday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 10.

April 3 – Shooting Stars . Look up into the night sky… what can you see? Join Professor Planetarium and her assistant Asteroid for a cosmic adventure through the telescope, where planets turn and comets fly.

Make your very own constellation, become weightless and shine like the brightest star you can be, but whatever you do… don't fall into the black hole!

April 10 – Farmyard Fun . Farmer Cowpat wants to enter the Snapper Sheep Dog Trials with his daft dog, Silly-Ears. Why not come by and see if you can help with the herding?

To find out more visit the website here

Easter egg hunt in Ashby

(Image: Getty)

Egg-citing events will be happening in Ashby over the Easter weekend and from 10am on Saturday, March 31 there will be an Easter egg hunt taking place.

Pick up a free bunny map from the marquee which will be situated near Boots, in Market Street and take place in the egg trail.

All the eggs have been made by primary school children from the area including Hill Top, Willesley, Woodcote, Manor House and Ashby CofE.

Pupils from the schools taking part in the Easter egg hunt are encouraged to take their bunny maps into Hood Park Leisure Centre, in North Street as the centre will be awarding a prize to the school whose pupils, collectively, takes the most steps.

Pupils will also be awarded with prizes for the Best Easter Egg and the Healthiest/Most Active School.

On the day there will also be an Easter raffle with lots of exciting prizes on offer, egg-citing activities, and goodies handed out at the shops in the town.

Measham Leisure Centre

(Image: Getty)

There is a host of activities taking place at Measham Leisure Centre, in High Street this Easter.

Available to children aged from four to 12 years of age, there will be a kid's club taking place at the centre on selected days from Monday, March 26 until Friday, April 6. Sessions include arts 'n' crafts, bouncy castle, exhaustion games and board games.

On Monday, March 26 and Wednesday, April 4 there will be badminton coaching for those aged from five to 14 years old and will include fun skills, drills and matches for all abilities.

Junior Zumba, with all the latest dance tracks with instructor Gemma, will take place on Friday, April 6, for those aged from seven to 15 years of age.

On Wednesday, March 28, children aged from six to 12 years of age can take part in a game of dodgeball, and on Thursday, April 5 there will be two sessions of indoor go-karting for children aged from four to nine years old.

There will be an MWJFC soccer camp with Alex Paul for six to 12 year olds. It will take place outside on the 3G pitch and to book email enquiries@meashamwelfarefc.com

Booking is essential for all activities and to do so call 01530 274061.

For more information visit the website here

Stay at Drayton Manor Park this Easter with a £1 deposit

Drayton Manor Park and its on-site hotel has some cracking offers this Easter which includes a family getaway.

For a £1 deposit, the family can stay overnight at the four-star Drayton Manor Hotel, have breakfast the next morning and theme park tickets for the family.

With prices starting from just £181.60 for a family of four, this eggs-ellent Stay and Play offer from the award-winning park is available from March 28 until April 15.

Visitors to the park can experience the adrenaline pumping rides at the family-owned and run theme park including Maelstrom, Apocalypse and Shockwave in addition to visiting Europe's only Thomas Land, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

(Image: Drayton Manor)

There is also extra Easter fun planned with Easter Egg Hunts, a Polperro Train Easter Egg Trail, live shows, and there will be a screening of a brand-new film for 2018, Ice Age: No Time For Nuts at its4D cinema.

The 15-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals from all over the world including the charming Capybaras, the cheeky Cotton-Top Tamarins and the brilliant Black-Headed Spider Monkeys.

Terms and conditions apply to this offer and to find out more head to the website at here