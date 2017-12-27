Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby Theatre will be holding auditions for a young actor from the region to appear in its big spring production TWO.

On Wednesday, January 17 and Monday, January 22, individual auditions will be held for boys, with a playing age of seven to nine years old, who are interested in appearing in the production, which will run from Friday, March 2 until Saturday, March 24.

Individual auditions will be held across the two days, from 6pm until 9pm, in 15-20 minute slots taking part in a range of drama exercises and games, and be asked to perform a short extract from the script, which will be issued beforehand to give them plenty of time to practice.

(Image: Derby Theatre)

The production is seeking three young actors, with a playing age of seven to nine years old to play the part of a seven-year-old boy.

Each boy will perform on different dates during the run, on a rotating basis. It is recommended they wear comfortable clothes and footwear for the audition and to bring along a bottle of water for refreshment.

Previous experience in performing is not essential. Following the auditions, those successfully selected will be asked to work for a full Saturday with director, Sarah Brigham.

The main rehearsals, with the professional company of adult actors, will then commence on Monday, February, 5 and each young actor will be required to rehearse one to two weekday evenings, plus Saturdays during the whole rehearsal period.

Additional rehearsals may take place as the production nears to opening.

Sarah Brigham artistic director and chief executive, Derby Theatre and director of TWO said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside two professional actors and to take a pivotal role in our next production.

"The participants who work as part of our young company always have a fantastic experience and I'm certain this will also be a great opportunity.

"So, if you are enthusiastic, a great team player and eager to perform and showcase your talent, then we look forward to hopefully seeing you at the auditions."

How to book an audition slot: Parents and guardians need to call the box office on 01332 593939, ask to book a place for your preferred time slot and register the details of your son/young person.

Once you have booked a slot, you will then receive an email with more information, including sending a script extract.

For any questions you may have once you have received the additional information email learning@derbytheatre.co.uk

About TWO: One pub. Fourteen different characters. Two actors.

In a pub in the north of England a bickering landlord and landlady take orders from the locals. As a range of colourful characters pull up a stool, the rich tapestry of their interconnecting lives is revealed.

With the fragile relationship of our less than cordial hosts at breaking point, a rollercoaster of emotions unfolds.

Written by Jim Cartwright his hugely successful plays include The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and Road, which been performed at the Royal Court Theatre, National Theatre, the West End and on Broadway.

They have won numerous accolades, including the Olivier and Evening Standard awards.

Tickets for TWO can be are available by calling Derby Theatre's box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk