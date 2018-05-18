The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dinosaurs will be on the loose at a family attraction near Burton this half-term. Well okay, they are not real, but real enough for the May half-term holiday.

The large scale realistic looking dinosaurs will be at the National Forest Adventure Farm from Saturday, May 26, until Sunday, June 3.

There will be a ferocious tyrannosaurus-rex and a crafty velociraptor roaming around as part of 'Dino Week at the centre'.

The creatures are realistic, complete with opening jaws, deep frightening roars, blinking eyes and dynamic moving tails, said a spkesman.

Throughout the week there will interactive dinosaur training shows where youngsters will be shown how to tame the beasts that walked the Earth millions of years ago.

Anyone feeling brave enough can even face up to the dinosaurs in the 'Raptor Run', by skipping and running past the two dinosaurs in order to try and take an egg from a nest.

For any younger members of the family, there will be a baby-sized dinosaur available at a meet and greet session.

A fossil mining centre will also be set up, allowing visitors to sieve through sand and rocks to find hidden fossils, which can be taken home for an additional cost.

Bringing activities back into the 21st century, there will be live demonstrations of sheep shearing.

Dino Week will run from 10am until 6pm each day at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Postern Road, Tatenhill.