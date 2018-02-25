Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton town centre was filled with Daleks, Stormtroopers and White Walkers on Sunday, as Em-Con returned to the town for a second year.

Hundreds of sci-fi fans descended on the town to get the chance to meet their heroes with many donning outfits that would be right at home on a movie set.

Two former Doctor Whos took a break from exploring space and time to pop in to Burton Market Hall and meet science fiction fans from the town.

Peter Davison, who played the role of the fifth Doctor between 1981 and 1984, headlined the show along with sixth Doctor, Colin Baker, who played the starring role between 1984 and 1986. Baker is the only Doctor who did not film his own regeneration scene and instead his successor, Sylvester McCoy, wore a blonde wig to look like the sixth Doctor.

Peter Davison said he had a great time meeting fans and discussing the show with them.

He said: "It's been fun. I have had one young lady who found it impossible to speak when she came to talk to me!

"It's nice that people keep wanting us to come to events like this and if that makes them happy, then it makes us happy. And people do seem to be very happy."

Joining the pair were top stars from Red Dwarf, Chloe Annett, Norman Lovett and Mark Dexter.

Annett portrayed Kristine Kochanski in 1999 in Red Dwarf VIII and Lovett played the male incarnation of the sentient artificial intelligence on board the Red Dwarf ship in series one, two, seven, eight and 12.

Dexter appeared in a 2012 episode as the brother of Arnold Rimmer, Harold.

Pirates of the Caribbean star, David Bailie, who played mute pirate, Cotton, and John Altman, who played "Nasty Nick" Cotton in Eastenders were also on the guest list.

Game of Thrones fans were thrilled to get the chance to meet Ross O'Hennessy, who played the Lord of Bones, and Luke Barnes, who played Rast, one of the rangers in the Night's Watch.

Completing the line up was Christopher Patrick Nolan, who played one of the Rebel guards in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The event follows the success of last year's convention, which saw more than 1,500 people walk through the doors to celebrate their passions.

Market stalls sold a host of memorbilia and gifts, including hand-drawn sketches, figurines, and sci-fi books.

Matthew Chambers, 35, from Nottingham, came to Burton to celebrate his birthday at the event.

He said: "I'm a huge fan of sci-fi so I love to come to events like this. I've brought my son along this time too as he is starting to show an interest in sci-fi now.

"I want to nurture it while I can and bring him along to events like this. It's a great family atmosphere and we're having a really great time."

Stephen Griffiths, 45, was exhibiting his Doctor Who models alongside brother Antony, 55, and newest member of the team, Joe Stamper, 26.

The team brought with them, Cybermen, Daleks, K-9 and even Davros, all made by themselves.

Stephen said: "It's great fun coming to these events and people love to see the models. We've had a Cyberman storming around scaring people, but we've not been able to get in the Daleks yet as there are just too many people around.

"We love being asked to come to events like this and it's great fun to meet people who love this stuff as much as we do!"

Joe Stamper added: "I've not been making them for as long as Stephen, but I love doing it and people have been impressed.

"Earlier we took one of the scarecrow masks from the show and wore them, going around scaring people. That was a nice, fun one to make."

Star Wars superfan, Chris Kelsall, 55, from Nottingham arrived dressed as Darth Maul, from Episode One, The Phantom Menace.

He said: "I've been coming to events like this for quite a while now. I love dressing up and I love the reaction it gets from people.

"To them, I really am the character, I'm not me. I guess it's a good form of escapism.

"I originally used to use masks for characters, but I didn't like that if I needed a drink or some food, I had to break character, so we thought about what character I could be that was bald.

"We chose Darth Maul and it's great fun dressing up as him - I definitely get to scare a lot of people! He might be a villain, but he's still well-loved."

Organisers say they have already put plans in place to bring the event back to the town next year.

Lee Wallis, who organised the event, said: "We've had some more unusual cast members this time that a lot of people won't have seen before. David Bailie from Pirates of the Caribbean came along and it's the first time he's taken part with us, so that's great.

"It's great that we're able to bring an event like this to Burton. When we came to the market hall for the first time, we were blown away and knew that we had to hold an event here. You get a completely different atmosphere when you're in an old Victorian market hall than you do in a sports hall or arena.

"We've also had loads of families come this time, which is great. We want to encourage young people to come to these sorts of events and enjoy themselves and carry on the love for sci-fi.

"We're already putting things in place to come back next year - we love it here."

Em-Con 2017

The maiden Em-Con took place in the town in 2017, with more than 1,500 flocking through the doors of Burton Market Hall.

The convention, which is typically held at larger arenas like the MotorPoint in Nottingham, saw a number of traders, celebrity guests, artists and even zombies making their way to Burton.

Easily the most memorable guest last year was the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, Dave Prowse.

Also in attendance were Danny John-Jules and Norman Lovett from Red Dwarf, Josef Altin and Annette Hannah from Game of Thrones and Michael Fielding and Dave Brown from The Mighty Boosh.

The event proved so popular that the venue was rebooked immediately following last year's event for this year's convention.