Drayton Manor Theme Park has a top offer available for thrill-seekers looking to visit during its 2018 season.

The family attraction is aiming to tempt Staffordshire families with four tickets for the price of £80.

Tickets would usually cost £30 for those aged 12 to 59 on the day of purchase, meaning a family of four will save £40 if they take up the new offer.

The Tamworth park is also inviting visitors to join in its Easter celebrations from Wednesday, March 28, to Sunday, April 15.

There will be an Easter Egg Clue Hunt taking visitors all around the park where children and adults can follow clues to uncover an Easter surprise at the end of their hunt.

The park is also offering animal 'meet and greet' sessions, an Easter selfie trail and a special Easter Polperro Express Train, as well as the usual theme park rides themselves.

The adrenaline pumping rides at the theme park include Maelstrom, Apocalypse and Shockwave in addition to Thomas Land, which will be celebrating its 10th birthday this year, for younger children.

It is based around the favourite children's book and TV character Thomas the Tank Engine.

Thomas Land has more than 25 rides and attractions, including the Troublesome Trucks Runaway Coaster, Terence's Driving School, Lady's Carousel, Flynn's Fire Rescue, Diesel's Locomotive Mayhem and many more.

Not forgetting Drayton Manor Park's 4D cinema, which will be screening Ice Age: No Time For Nuts this Easter.

The movie is brand new to 4D and features Scrat, Ice Age's resident nut-crazed sabre-toothed squirrel, as he time travels in his zaniest adventure to date.

To book tickets, or for more information about the park, visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk or call 0844 472 1950.