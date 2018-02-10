Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thrill-seekers can now visit a Staffordshire theme park as many times as they like if they shell out for a new season pass at the venue.

From March 28 until November 2, visitors can use the unlimited pass to Drayton Manor Park, which has 100 rides and attractions as well as more than 700 animals in its zoo.

The pass costs £70 for anyone aged four and over and £40 for children aged between two to three. Children aged under two get in for free.

Regular visitors to the park will know an adult ticket booked in advance costs £28, so those who visit three times will have already saved money on getting in.

Season pass holders will be the first to know about events, competitions and offers and will receive discounts in all of the parks catering and retail outlets including The Grill Inn and hotel restaurants, as well as discounted entry tickets for family and friends, said a spokesman for the venue.

Those looking for something extra special can opt for the Season Pass Plus which also provides entry to the park's popular Fireworks Spectacular weekend and unlimited access to the Magical Christmas event, including the Father Christmas experience per season pass holder.

Costing £100 for anyone aged four and over and £55 for those aged two to three, the pass gives unlimited access to the park from March 28, 2018 until February 24, 2019, including February half-term 2019.

Loyal visitors who already own a 2017 Season Pass can get an extra £5 off their Season Pass for 2018, and for those standard Season Pass holders wishing to upgrade to a Season Pass Plus are still able to receive a £5 discount.

To purchase a Season Pass, or for more information visit the park's website here