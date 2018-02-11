The video will start in 8 Cancel

Easter is one celebration that tends to change on the calendar, something that often leaves people confused.

The date is important too not only for Easter's religious celebrations, but because it helps determine Lent and also when Mother's Day, the fourth Sunday of Lent, will take place.

So when is Easter in 2018?

For 2018, Good Friday will fall on Friday, March 30.

The next day, March 31, is correctly known as Holy Saturday. Although it's commonly referred to as Easter Saturday.

Easter Sunday or Easter Day - the main day of the Christian festival, marking the day Jesus rose from the dead - is on Sunday, April 1 - the same day as April Fool's Day. This is also when Easter eggs are handed out.

And then Easter Monday, a Bank Holiday, is on April 2.

So Easter 2018 comes a whole two weeks before the 2017 dates.

Good Friday and Easter Monday are both public holidays in the UK.

Why does the date of Easter change every year?

Although known today mostly as a time for eating chocolate eggs, Easter is a Christian celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus as described in the Bible.

The Gospels - accounts of the life, death and Resurrection of Jesus that are included in the Bible - place the date of the Crucifixion as Friday, April 3, although mention of an eclipse occurring on that day has created further debate.

The year of the Crucifixion has been worked out to be 33 AD by comparing with references to high priest Caiaphas, governor Pontius Pilate and emperor Tiberius Caesar, who all lived around the same time as Jesus.

If we know Jesus died on April 3, why is the date of Easter different every year?

It's because the last week in the life of Jesus - a period known as the Passion - includes a series of connected events that must fall in the right place on the calendar.

These include the Last Supper, now known as Maundy Thursday, and the Crucifixion, what we call Good Friday, Glasgow Live reports.

That was followed two days later by the Resurrection, when Jesus rose from the dead on Easter Sunday.