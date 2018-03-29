Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's plenty to do in and around Burton, Swadlincote and Ashby this Easter with some eggs-cent events taking place over the four-day weekend.

Get ready to have a 'baa-rilliant' time watching lambs being born at the National Forest Adventure Farm, get up close and personal with classic children's characters Sooty, Sweep and Soo as they pay a visit to the National Brewery Centre, or enjoy a free family day out at Burton's Market Hall and Market Place.

There really is something for all tastes and budgets so get ready for some egg-citing times ahead this weekend.

The Vikings are coming to Tutbury Castle

Tutbury Castle is opening its gates this Easter by welcoming a band of "dangerous" Vikings.

There will be a living history camp with displays of how Vikings lived with women and children in full costume in action in the camp.

There will also be a Viking-style skirmish, a fashion show, and Viking expert Dr Gareth Williams, curator at the British Museum, will be giving a talk at 1pm in the Great Hall at the castle on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

A children's fairground will be in the grounds, birds of prey displays and a free entry Easter egg hunt.

For further information visit tutburycastle.com or call 01283 812129.

Planters at Bretby

Lamb feeding is back at Planters and visitors are invited to join the team from noon until 4pm on Good Friday, Saturday, March 31, and Easter Monday to see the lambs being bottle fed hourly.

Also, you can join in with the ever-popular bunny hunt which will be taking place all day on Good Friday, Saturday, March 31 and Easter Monday.

Hunt for bunnies around the store and every entrant also gets a little treat.

Burton's Children's Easter Festival

Burton Children's Easter Festival, which is organised by the Brewhouse Arts Centre in the town and supported by Coopers Square and The Octagon shopping centres, will return over the Easter weekend with a host of events and activities for children of all ages.

The highlights of this year's festival include two film screenings which will be shown on a giant cinema to be erected in Burton Market Hall.

Films will include the Lego Movie, on Good Friday, March 30, at 6.30pm and The Goonies on Saturday, March 31, at 7pm.

From 10am until 4pm on Saturday, March 31, Burton Market Place and the market hall will be transformed into a free family day, which will include a host of street theatre, live performances, workshops and other activities including face painting and bouncy castles.

For full details visit the website here or for more information click here

National Brewery Centre

If you are in need of a custard pie fix then head down to the National Brewery Centre as there is set to be entertainment for all the family this Easter.

Classic children's TV characters Sooty, Sweep and Soo will be heading to the venue in Horninglow Street, Burton, on Easter Sunday, April 1, and Easter Monday, April 2, to star in a special 'bake off' show.

There will also be pony rides, fairground rides, face painting, arts and crafts, an Easter egg hunt, farmyard experience and cupcake decorating.

The events will take place from 10am until 4pm and tickets are priced at £6 per person, £20 for a family of four.

Staunton Harold Sailability

It's set to be a cracking Easter for Staunton Harold Sailability Trust as it gets ready to give even more people with disabilities the chance to get active afloat.

They will open their doors for the first taster session of the year on Easter Sunday, April 1, with 10 monthly sessions scheduled until October.

Sailability is the nationwide programme, run by sailing's national governing body the RYA, which gives people of all abilities the chance to learn to sail and sail regularly.

For more information visit www.shst.org.uk

Twycross Zoo

(Image: Tony Wallbank / AG IMAGES)

Families looking for a cracking treat over the Easter Bank Holiday can get involved with a host of exciting activities at Twycross Zoo.

Some of the nation's favourite TV characters will be on hand at the zoo and visitors will have the chance to see heroes from the PJ Masks Show on Good Friday, March 30, and Saturday, March 31, and the fearless puppies from PAW Patrol on Easter Sunday, April 1 and Easter Monday, April 2.

The attraction will be open from 10am to 6pm during the holidays and for more information and to book tickets, visit the website here or call 0844 474 1777.

Easter egg hunt in Ashby

(Image: Getty)

Egg-citing events will be happening in Ashby and from 10am on Saturday, March 31 there will be an Easter egg hunt taking place.

Visitors can pick up a free bunny map from the marquee which will be situated near Boots, in Market Street and take part in the egg trail event.

All the eggs have been made by primary school children from the area including Hill Top, Willesley, Woodcote, Manor House and Ashby CofE.

There will also be an Easter raffle with lots of exciting prizes on offer, egg-citing activities, and goodies handed out at the shops in the town.

Conkers

Conkers has a fun-packed schedule of entertainment this Easter weekend with shows including acrobatics, animals, Punch and Judy, juggling, magic and clowns.

The popular attraction, near Moira, is also hosting daily craft activities from 11am to 5pm every day, plus storytelling and ranger activities including orienteering, bush craft, pond dipping, construction derby and the Easter Bunny Challenge.

More information is available online at here or by calling 01283 216633.

National Forest Adventure Farm

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Visitors to the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, will be transported to a fairy tale woodland as the search is on for the Easter bunny's woodland retreat over the four-day Easter break

(Image: Jon Thorne)

The Easter Eggspress tractor ride will carry families up to the woodland where they can collect wildlife stamps and be entertained by animal characters - including a bee complete with giant beehive.

Tickets are available on the day or save 10 per cent by booking in advance online at here.