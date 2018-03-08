The video will start in 8 Cancel

Families looking for springtime fun are being invited to the National Brewery Centre for a special Easter event - with Sooty and Sweep taking centre stage.

The two famous children's favourites will be the stars of this year's Easter Family Fun 2018 event, Sooty's 70th Anniversary Bake Off show.

The two-day extravaganza will run from April 1 to April 2, 10am to 4.30pm.

Organisers at the Burton attraction say there will be three 25-minute Sooty shows per day, followed by a 20-minute magic show starring Dave Oakley.

There will also be fairground rides, cake decorating, an Easter egg trail, face painting, shire horses, pony rides, a farmyard experience, arts and crafts, free museum entry, carveries, hot food and an ice cream parlour.

David Edwards, general manager at the National Brewery Centre in Horninglow Street, said: "We're really excited for this event.

"Here at the National Brewery Centre we like to break down moulds and not just be about beer and say we have activities for everyone.

"The event will be a bit of fun and it will be great for the family."

Doors open at 10am on Sunday, April 1. Tickets are £6 per person or £20 for a family of four.

Tickets can be booked online here or by calling 01283 532880.