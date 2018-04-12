The video will start in 8 Cancel

Families and feathered friends are in for a treat next month as Moira Canal Festival returns with a special guest - mascot Mother Duck!

The firm favourite will be at the festival on May 19 and 20 to greet visitors young and old at Moira Furnace in Furnace Lane, Moira.

The historic festival will also feature performances from the American Civil War Society, with their living history camp and drill demonstrations, while Dangerous Steve will be on hand with his extreme juggling skills, parrots and owls, and the ever helpful dogs of Canine Partners.

There will also be a demonstration of horse drawn boating, an assortment of bands, Morris dancing, live steam train rides, and a variety of stalls and demonstrations, boats, bar and refreshments, all around the banks of the Ashby Canal at Moira Furnace.



People can also visit Mother Duck and her ducklings and enter a duck in the Duck Race along the Ashby Canal.

The event will kick off at 10am on May 19 and finish at 5.30pm on May 20.

To get your tickets or find out further information, visit www.moiracanalfestival.co.uk