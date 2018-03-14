The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gardeners are in for a treat this weekend as a popular venue near Burton will be hosting a plant fair.

Green fingered visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of plants for sale at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas.

This free to enter event will take place from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, March 17 and there will be a great selection of specialist nurseries attending including RHS Gold Medallists.

These nurseries grow and sell the plants, offering a personal touch with each potted by hand and grown with skill, care and love.

The nursery folk will be on hand to help to offer of helpful tips, so, whether its alpines, trees, shrubs, bee-friendly perennials, plants for shade, climbers, herbs, spring bulbs, variegated and foliage plants you are sure to find something to fill those gaps and creating a blooming brilliant garden this year.

You can find out which nurseries will be attending by visiting www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk

The next Plant Hunters' Fairs will take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 12 and Saturday, July 28.