Shoppers wanting to get an eyeful of giant Easter treats are being invited to a Burton shopping centre.

The Octagon shopping centre is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with an Easter egg display on the ground floor until Sunday, April 15.

The centre has teamed up with four nurseries including The Firs Day Nursery, Tiny Toez Nursery, Little Monsters Day Nursery and Kiddie Wink Nursery to each decorate a giant Easter egg. These colourful and artistic eggs will be on display in the centre throughout the Easter holidays.

Shoppers, parents and families will be able to vote for their favourite egg at www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk. There are prizes for every participating school, however the organisation with the most votes will be rewarded with a trip to The National Forest Adventure Farm, which offered to sponsor the display by donating the main prize.

Voting for the eggs is open now and will close at midnight on Saturday, April 14.

Peter Hardingham, general manager of The Octagon said: "We are delighted to be working with so many fantastic local schools and nurseries. The giant egg display will certainly add a real injection of colour and vibrancy to the mall, while showcasing and promoting the creativity of our local children."

Families who are visiting the centre this Saturday, March 31, between 11am and 4pm will also be able to take advantage of free face-painting, as well as redeem a free Easter egg when they spend £5 or more in any of the stores.

More information on The Octagon shopping centre is available by visiting www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk.